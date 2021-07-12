Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Holdings Increased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $89,381,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $47,619,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,951,000 after buying an additional 726,551 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $36,057,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,016,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,426,000 after buying an additional 576,821 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP opened at $52.05 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $52.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

