Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $118,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $401.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,518. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $286.63 and a 52-week high of $400.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

