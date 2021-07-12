Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,518 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $431,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $225.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $157.74 and a 1 year high of $225.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

