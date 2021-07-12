Varonis Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VRNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VRNS) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Varonis Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Varonis Systems posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Varonis Systems.

VRNS stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.31. The stock had a trading volume of 22,373 shares.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

