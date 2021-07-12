Vaxart, Inc. (NYSE:VXRT) Director Robert A. Yedid Sells 10,000 Shares

Vaxart, Inc. (NYSE:VXRT) Director Robert A. Yedid sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $86,100.00.

Vaxart stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,048,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,351,681. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

