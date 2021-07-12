Vaxart, Inc. (NYSE:VXRT) Director Robert A. Yedid Sells 10,000 Shares

Vaxart, Inc. (NYSE:VXRT) Director Robert A. Yedid sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $86,100.00.
Vaxart stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,048,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,351,681. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $24.90.
Vaxart Company Profile
Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.