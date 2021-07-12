Vaxcyte, Inc. (NYSE:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman Sells 9,500 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NYSE:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00.
Shares of PCVX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 121,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,808. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $58.47.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
