VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 2,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 46,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

VECT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VectivBio in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VectivBio in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get VectivBio alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.