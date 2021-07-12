Vectura Group’s (VEC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Vectura Group (LON:VEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

VEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Vectura Group alerts:

LON:VEC opened at GBX 154 ($2.01) on Friday. Vectura Group has a 1-year low of GBX 93.78 ($1.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 163.80 ($2.14). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £921.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.