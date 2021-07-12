Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo Sells 2,347 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $321.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,224. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.17. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.53 and a 12 month high of $326.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

