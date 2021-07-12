Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NYSE:VLDR) Director Barb J. Samardzich Sells 50,000 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NYSE:VLDR) Director Barb J. Samardzich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00.

Shares of VLDR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.73. 1,945,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637,166. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.