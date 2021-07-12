Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells $1,009,002.32 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,009,002.32.

Ventas stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,417,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,277. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.47. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -237.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ventas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Ventas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 106,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.