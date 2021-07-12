Venus (XVS) Tops One Day Volume of $20.38 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.75 or 0.00056599 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Venus has a market cap of $194.45 million and approximately $20.38 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,152.28 or 1.00066628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00040548 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007369 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000913 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,369,709 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

