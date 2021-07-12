Vera Bradley, Inc. (NYSE:VRA) Major Shareholder Patricia R. Miller Sells 37,562 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NYSE:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 37,562 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $392,522.90. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of VRA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 166,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,134. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $13.62.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

