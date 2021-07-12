Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Position Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,387 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Veracyte worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $37.97 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

