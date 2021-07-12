Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Verint Systems posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $43.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -240.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

