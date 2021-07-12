Verint Systems Inc. (NYSE:VRNT) Insider Sells $1,068,652.64 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NYSE:VRNT) insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64.

Shares of NYSE VRNT traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.00. 29,756 shares of the company traded hands.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

