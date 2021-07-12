VeriSign, Inc. (NYSE:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,358,520.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NYSE:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00.

VeriSign stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.23. 5,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

