VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $234.56

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $234.56 and last traded at $229.16, with a volume of 349200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $693,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,656. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

