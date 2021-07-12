Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NYSE:VRSK) Director Sells $2,210,103.99 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NYSE:VRSK) Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.01. 11,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.