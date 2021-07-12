Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NYSE:VRSK) Director Sells $514,500.00 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NYSE:VRSK) Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00.

VRSK stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.02. 533,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,814. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

