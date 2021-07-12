Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NYSE:VRSK) Insider Sells 6,371 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NYSE:VRSK) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77.
Shares of VRSK stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.02. 533,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,814. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66.
About Verisk Analytics
Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.