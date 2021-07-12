Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.47.

VET has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 3.20.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 217.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 945,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 647,031 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $17,548,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.