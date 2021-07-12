Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 14,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,396,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

VET has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.26.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

