Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.25 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001501 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $30.25 million and approximately $110,843.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,115.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,027.39 or 0.06122143 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00407521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.96 or 0.01446323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00142818 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.34 or 0.00626100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.00417804 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00320292 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,856,547 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

