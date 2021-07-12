Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Director Christopher Allen Stratton Sells 65,925 Shares

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $730,449.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.33. 86,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,551,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 202,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 559,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

