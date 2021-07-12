Vertex, Inc. (NYSE:VERX) CAO Sells $1,580,880.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NYSE:VERX) CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,580,880.00.
NYSE:VERX traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $18.98. 86,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,476. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $39.71.
Vertex Company Profile
Featured Story: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.