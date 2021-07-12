Vertex, Inc. (NYSE:VERX) Director John Richard Stamm Sells 16,000 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NYSE:VERX) Director John Richard Stamm sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $303,680.00.

Shares of VERX stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.98. 86,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,476. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

