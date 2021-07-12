Vertex, Inc. (NYSE:VERX) Director John Richard Stamm Sells 16,000 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NYSE:VERX) Director John Richard Stamm sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $303,680.00.
Shares of VERX stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.98. 86,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,476. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.
Vertex Company Profile
