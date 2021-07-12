Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.14.

Shares of VRTX opened at $198.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $304.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8,989.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

