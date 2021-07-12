Veru Inc. (NYSE:VERU) Director Sells $835,000.00 in Stock

Veru Inc. (NYSE:VERU) Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00.

NYSE:VERU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.76. 707,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,992. Veru Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

