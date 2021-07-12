VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.73 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 12th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002590 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $54.73 million and approximately $15,489.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00116351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00162572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,437.78 or 1.00002053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.08 or 0.00975199 BTC.

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,195,229 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

