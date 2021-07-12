Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ VERV opened at $46.00 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $73.80.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

