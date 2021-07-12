Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $46.00

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.00, but opened at $47.99. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $48.54, with a volume of 1,426 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VERV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

