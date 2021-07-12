VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Position Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,542,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,523,842 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.08% of VICI Properties worth $467,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 181.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

