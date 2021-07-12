Vicor Co. (NYSE:VICR) CEO Sells $1,010,000.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NYSE:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00.

NYSE VICR traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,038 shares.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

