Vicor Co. (NYSE:VICR) Director Sells $93,010.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NYSE:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $93,010.00.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

NYSE VICR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.96. The company had a trading volume of 91,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,632. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

