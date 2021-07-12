Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th.

Victory Capital stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 125.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Victory Capital by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

