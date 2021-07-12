VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.31

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.31 and last traded at $72.28, with a volume of 30528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.97.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFO)

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.