Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,860 at Peel Hunt

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its target price raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s previous close.

VCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, May 7th. raised Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Numis Securities upgraded Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Victrex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,514.29 ($32.85).

Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,650 ($34.62) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,488.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.68. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,654 ($34.67).

In related news, insider Martin Court acquired 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total value of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Insiders have purchased a total of 427 shares of company stock valued at $927,370 over the last 90 days.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

