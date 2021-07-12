Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Trading Up 60.6%

Shares of Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) were up 60.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 7,867,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 2,945,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In other Video River Networks news, CEO Video River Networks, Inc. bought 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,464.00 per share, for a total transaction of $276,768,000.00.

Video River Networks, Inc, a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset businesses and operations in North America. The company's target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices.

