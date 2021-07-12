Vidulum Market Cap Reaches $142,791.11 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, Vidulum has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a total market cap of $142,791.11 and $252.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002107 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 92.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

