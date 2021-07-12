Vidulum Price Tops $0.0211 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $151,407.62 and approximately $201.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

