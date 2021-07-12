Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Down 1.1%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) was down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 69,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 197,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $279.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMD. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.