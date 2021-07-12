ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) were down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 6,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,683,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in ViewRay by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,463 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in ViewRay by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in ViewRay by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124,218 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

