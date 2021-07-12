Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.58% of Village Super Market worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Village Super Market by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 356,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 192,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 35,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $42,986.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,460.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

VLGEA opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $338.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.15. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $27.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

