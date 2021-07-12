Vincent A. Chippari Sells 25,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $969,000.00.
Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $40.72. 431,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,270. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $59.40.
About Duck Creek Technologies
