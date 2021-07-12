Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €102.00 by Barclays

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €102.00 ($120.00) target price from analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €102.57 ($120.67).

DG stock opened at €91.74 ($107.93) on Monday. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The company has a 50-day moving average of €93.47.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

