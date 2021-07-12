Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will post $373.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $366.70 million and the highest is $381.01 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $668.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 574.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 199,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 170,042 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 780,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 18,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $27.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of -0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

