Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,631,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,183 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.19% of Visa worth $768,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 181.2% in the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. XXEC Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,136,501 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.94. The stock had a trading volume of 95,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,322,849. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $241.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.56.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.