Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lowered by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after buying an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,136,501 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $238.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.29. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $241.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

