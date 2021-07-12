Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Ulysses Management LLC

Ulysses Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.5% of Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Visa by 1,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Visa by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.56.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,136,501 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $238.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,322,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.29. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $241.04. The company has a market capitalization of $463.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.